Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Sells 17,159 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,105,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,409,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.