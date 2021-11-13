Insider Selling: Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Insider Sells $121,500.00 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

