Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $125,050.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.