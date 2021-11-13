Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells 676,812 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,033.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $884.19 and a 200 day moving average of $736.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.66 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

