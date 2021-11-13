Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 45,287 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ThredUp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

