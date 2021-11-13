Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 45,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IBP stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

