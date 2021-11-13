Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$199.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $109.46 and a 52 week high of $142.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

