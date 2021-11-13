Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.