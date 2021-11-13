IntegraFin (LON:IHP) PT Raised to GBX 640 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81 shares of company stock valued at $45,234.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

