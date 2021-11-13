Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

IPAR opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

