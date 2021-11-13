InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE IHG opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.