International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICAGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

