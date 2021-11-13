International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. 891,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,737. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.