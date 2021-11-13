International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.65.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.