International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 447,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

