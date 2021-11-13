International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.