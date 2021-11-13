Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.56.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

