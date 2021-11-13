Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

