Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

