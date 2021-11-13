Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 499,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.