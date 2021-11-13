Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $354.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

