Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

