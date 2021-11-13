Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.55% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,551,000 after acquiring an additional 374,653 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 280,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

