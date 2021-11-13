Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.48. Approximately 2,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

