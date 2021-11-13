Invesco Ltd. Acquires 205,734 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Stifel Financial worth $114,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

