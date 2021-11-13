Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,800,635 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1,056.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $104,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in ABB by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

