Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $123,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

