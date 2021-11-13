Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $110,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NYSE:NIO opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

