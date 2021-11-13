Invesco Ltd. Sells 11,075 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $108,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ opened at $199.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $131.65 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.