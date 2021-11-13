Investors Buy High Volume of Altamira Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 56,957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27,152% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

