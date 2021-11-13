IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 286,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.