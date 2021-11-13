iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iRobot were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

