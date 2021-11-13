iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.57 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

