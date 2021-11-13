iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

