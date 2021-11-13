iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

