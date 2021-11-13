iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

