iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $162,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

