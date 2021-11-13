iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.