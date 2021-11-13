iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.