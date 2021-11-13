iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.