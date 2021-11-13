Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02).

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a PE ratio of -104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.53.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

