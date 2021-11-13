J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday.

JDW stock opened at GBX 942 ($12.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

