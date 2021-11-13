J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declares $0.58 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

