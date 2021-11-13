Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jamf updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JAMF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

