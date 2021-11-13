Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
NYSE JBI opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
