Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE JBI opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

