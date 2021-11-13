Javier Ferrán Acquires 219 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).
- On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).
Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,826 ($49.99) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,571.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,481.26.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
