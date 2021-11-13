Javier Ferrán Acquires 219 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,826 ($49.99) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,571.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,481.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

