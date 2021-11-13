Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DeNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DeNA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About DeNA
DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.
