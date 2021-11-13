Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DeNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DeNA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get DeNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.