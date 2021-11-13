Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.91. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.