Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioNTech SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

