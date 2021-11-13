Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HENKY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

